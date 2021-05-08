Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,775 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,633,000 after buying an additional 650,831 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,822,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,245,000 after acquiring an additional 711,940 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,098,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,027,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,005,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,020,000 after acquiring an additional 62,648 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 772,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,728,000 after purchasing an additional 68,623 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VYM opened at $107.43 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $72.53 and a 12 month high of $107.56. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.43.

