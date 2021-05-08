Cortex (CTXC) Trading Up 9.7% This Week

Cortex (CURRENCY:CTXC) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last week, Cortex has traded up 9.7% against the US dollar. One Cortex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00000695 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cortex has a total market cap of $102.25 million and $11.63 million worth of Cortex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

Cortex Profile

CTXC is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2018. Cortex’s total supply is 299,792,458 coins and its circulating supply is 249,938,725 coins. The Reddit community for Cortex is /r/Cortex_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cortex is www.cortexlabs.ai . Cortex’s official Twitter account is @CTXCBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cortex’s official message board is medium.com/cortexlabs

According to CryptoCompare, “Cortex is an Ethereum-based decentralized AI autonomous system with a self-made VM. The Cortex VM allows smart contracts run to on full node with complex inference computation. The model conversion between different framework is done by the team. CTXC is an ERC20 token powering the Cortex system. “

Cortex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cortex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cortex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cortex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

