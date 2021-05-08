COTI (COTI) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $69.72 Million

COTI (CURRENCY:COTI) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, COTI has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One COTI coin can currently be bought for $0.37 or 0.00000635 BTC on popular exchanges. COTI has a total market cap of $247.39 million and approximately $69.72 million worth of COTI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get COTI alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

COTI Profile

COTI was first traded on February 12th, 2018. COTI’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 669,740,238 coins. The official message board for COTI is medium.com/cotinetwork . The official website for COTI is coti.io . The Reddit community for COTI is /r/cotinetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . COTI’s official Twitter account is @COTInetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Gibraltar, Currency Of The Internet (COTI) is a decentralized payment platform that aims to become a payment mechanism for cryptocurrency users as it can instantly convert and transact digital assets through the Trustchain, a protocol developed by the COTI platform to replace third-party entities. In addition, COTI uses a blockless payment system based on a directed acyclic graph (DAG) to improve the protocol scalability. The COTI token is the cryptocurrency created to fuel the payment platform. It can be used on the Currency Of The Internet exchange mechanisms as well as to pay for goods, services or earn fees discounts. COTI has bridged with Binance Chain’s BEP2. COTI’s Cross Chain Bridge allows users with COTI coins to cross the bridge and swap their coins to COTI BEP2 tokens and vice versa, which adds another level of liquidity support for the entire community. “

COTI Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as COTI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade COTI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy COTI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for COTI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for COTI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.