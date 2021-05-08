Cream (CRM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $37.00

Cream (CURRENCY:CRM) traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Cream has a total market capitalization of $31,930.27 and $37.00 worth of Cream was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Cream has traded 31.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cream coin can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.64 or 1.00574802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00048117 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.02 or 0.00679206 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $793.89 or 0.01344619 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $209.70 or 0.00355166 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.11 or 0.00017115 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003318 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00217817 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005328 BTC.

Cream Profile

Cream is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theX11 hashing algorithm. Cream’s total supply is 45,108,749 coins. The official website for Cream is creamcoin.com . Cream’s official Twitter account is @creamcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Cream is cream.technology

According to CryptoCompare, “Cream is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Skein algorithm. CreamCoin recently had a hardfork and Swap to code version 0.17.1.0. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Cream

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cream directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cream should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cream using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

