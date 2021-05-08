Cred Market Capitalization Achieves $6.48 Million (LBA)

Cred (CURRENCY:LBA) traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Cred has a total market cap of $6.48 million and approximately $765,204.00 worth of Cred was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Cred has traded 25.2% lower against the US dollar. One Cred coin can currently be bought for $0.0077 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.96 or 0.00081693 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00020957 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.93 or 0.00066320 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.99 or 0.00103890 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.47 or 0.00779282 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,683.61 or 0.09681849 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.43 or 0.00045015 BTC.

Cred Coin Profile

LBA is a coin. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2018. Cred’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 840,410,205 coins. Cred’s official website is www.mycred.io . Cred’s official Twitter account is @LibraCredit and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cred is /r/Libra_Credit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cred (LBA) is a cryptocurrency token and operates on the Ethereum platform. It is a decentralized lending ecosystem that facilitates global open access to credit. LBA is a global utility token that enables superior rates on digital assets. Cred lends USD, Euros and other fiat currencies with your crypto assets as collateral. No need to sell your crypto, simply access a secured line of credit. Cred offers the most competitive interest rates on digital assets such as BTC, XRP, ETH and fiat currencies such as the USD and EURO. Access your earning potential through one of Cred’s many partners. No minimum investment size, no hidden fees, just great returns. Earn up to 10% on your digital assets including crypto, fiat, and precious metals. Cred has one of the most comprehensive insurance policies available on the market, including Cyber hacking, E&O and regulatory coverage. Cred works with Lockton, one of the world’s largest privately owned, independent insurance brokerage firms, and with some of the largest insurance underwriters in the world. “

Buying and Selling Cred

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cred should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cred using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

