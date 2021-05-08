Credicorp Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:BAP)

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,783 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,611% compared to the average daily volume of 75 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Credicorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Credicorp by 119.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Credicorp in the first quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Credicorp alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. HSBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.63.

Shares of BAP stock opened at $121.12 on Friday. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $146.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Featured Article: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.