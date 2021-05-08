Critical Survey: Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Lear (NYSE:LEA)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) and Lear (NYSE:LEA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Visteon and Lear’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $2.95 billion 1.21 $70.00 million $2.77 45.89 Lear $19.81 billion 0.59 $753.60 million $13.99 13.95

Lear has higher revenue and earnings than Visteon. Lear is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Visteon has a beta of 2.07, indicating that its share price is 107% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lear has a beta of 1.62, indicating that its share price is 62% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.8% of Lear shares are held by institutional investors. 1.3% of Visteon shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Lear shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Visteon and Lear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon -1.56% 6.97% 1.56% Lear 0.50% 6.17% 2.06%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Visteon and Lear, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 3 5 4 0 2.08 Lear 0 5 11 0 2.69

Visteon currently has a consensus target price of $110.56, suggesting a potential downside of 13.02%. Lear has a consensus target price of $177.46, suggesting a potential downside of 9.05%. Given Lear’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lear is more favorable than Visteon.

Summary

Lear beats Visteon on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data, as well as hands-free telephone unit; and head-up displays (HUD), such as combiner HUD and windshield HUD that present critical information to the driver. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller to enhance efficiency, and reduce power consumption and cost; and DriveCore, a platform for addressing multiple levels of vehicle automation. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren, Michigan.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles. The company's E-Systems segment provides electrical distribution and connection systems that route electrical signals and networks, and manage electrical power within the vehicle for various powertrains, such as traditional internal combustion engine architectures, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and battery electric architectures. It also offers software and connected services comprising Xevo Market, an in-vehicle commerce and service platform that connects customers with the brands and services by delivering sales offers through vehicle touch screens and vehicle-branded mobile applications; and software and services for the cloud, vehicles, and mobile devices that enable consumer e-commerce, multi-media applications, and enterprise services. In addition, this segment provides cybersecurity software; advanced vehicle positioning for automated and autonomous driving applications; and short-range communication and cellular protocols for vehicle connectivity. It offers its products and services under the XEVO, GUILFORD, EAGLE OTTAWA, ConfigurE+TM, INTUTM, LEAR CONNEXUSTM, EXOTM, JOURNEYWARE, ProTec, SMART JUNCTION BOXTM, STRUCSURETM, AVENTINO, and TeXstyleTM brands. Lear Corporation was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

