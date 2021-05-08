CROAT (CROAT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $43.00

CROAT (CURRENCY:CROAT) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. CROAT has a total market capitalization of $307,510.67 and $43.00 worth of CROAT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CROAT coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, CROAT has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000101 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC.

CROAT Profile

CROAT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. CROAT’s total supply is 86,992,679 coins. CROAT’s official Twitter account is @croatcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CROAT is croat.cat. The Reddit community for CROAT is https://reddit.com/r/croatcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Croat is a virtual coin or criptocurrency based on Cryptonote algorithm. Their objective is to create a Catalan product, a tool destined to be used by the people, governed by the people, and that brings benefits directly to the people. Croat was one of the most used and longest lived of the Catalan coins (fiat). Croat is an important part of the historical dentity of the Catalan people. Croat as an altcoin brings the Catalan coin from the past into the future.A tool within everyone’s reach, justified not only by economical needs, but also by historical, cultural and personal ones. More info on Croat's history here. facebook “

