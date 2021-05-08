Crowd Machine (CMCT) Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded up 25.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Crowd Machine coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Crowd Machine has a market capitalization of $177,921.11 and $2,143.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crowd Machine has traded up 44.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

Crowd Machine (CMCT) is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . The official website for Crowd Machine is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Crowd Machine Coin Trading

