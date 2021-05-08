Crowns (CWS) One Day Trading Volume Tops $2.98 Million

Crowns (CURRENCY:CWS) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, Crowns has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. Crowns has a market cap of $28.22 million and $2.98 million worth of Crowns was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crowns coin can currently be bought for about $23.26 or 0.00039647 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081813 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.55 or 0.00021397 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.26 or 0.00063522 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.22 or 0.00787932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00104111 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,501.94 or 0.09378924 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00044090 BTC.

Crowns Coin Profile

Crowns is a coin. It was first traded on January 30th, 2021. Crowns’ total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,213,288 coins. Crowns’ official Twitter account is @seascapenetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowns is a token designed to reward all key stakeholders of the gaming ecosystem. It will be introduced via BLOCKLORDS, as a way to reward all players who prove themselves worthy. This token will be the way for most players to experience the power of DeFi gaming in a fun, user-friendly way. “

Crowns Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowns directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crowns should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crowns using one of the exchanges listed above.

