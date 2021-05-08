Cryoport, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX) – Equities researchers at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cryoport in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda forecasts that the consumer goods maker will post earnings per share of ($0.14) for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cryoport’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital increased their price target on Cryoport from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Cryoport from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Cryoport from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cryoport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.

CYRX opened at $63.03 on Thursday. Cryoport has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $84.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $53.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.68. The company has a quick ratio of 16.09, a current ratio of 16.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -108.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.08. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 55.87% and a negative return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $53.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 443.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Cryoport during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Cryoport by 655.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 755 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Cryoport during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Cryoport by 1,907.3% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 823 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cryoport in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark W. Sawicki sold 13,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total value of $734,938.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,754.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edward J. Zecchini sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $282,171.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,417 shares in the company, valued at $282,171.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,915 shares of company stock valued at $1,249,003 over the last ninety days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cryoport, Inc, a life sciences services company, provides temperature-controlled logistics solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoportal, a cloud-based logistics management platform that supports the management of shipments, which includes order entry, document preparation, customs documentation, courier management, real-time shipment tracking and monitoring, issue resolution, and regulatory compliance requirements; and CryoPort Express Shippers, which is used to ensure that the stability of shipped biologic commodities are maintained throughout the shipping cycle; and Cryoport Express Advanced Therapy Shippers that provides verification processes to biopharma companies.

