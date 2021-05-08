CryptoTask 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $354,441.00 (CTASK)

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $354,441.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoTask alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 378.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoTask Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoTask and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.