CryptoTask (CTASK) Trading 0.3% Higher This Week

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One CryptoTask coin can now be bought for $1.05 or 0.00001781 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $354,441.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded up 0.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 378.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

About CryptoTask

CryptoTask was first traded on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,572,753 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

Buying and Selling CryptoTask

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

