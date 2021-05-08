CustomContractNetwork Trading Down 74.3% Over Last 7 Days (CCN)

CustomContractNetwork (CURRENCY:CCN) traded 86.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One CustomContractNetwork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, CustomContractNetwork has traded 74.3% lower against the US dollar. CustomContractNetwork has a market cap of $125,899.04 and $5.00 worth of CustomContractNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $346.75 or 0.00586199 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00005108 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000890 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007082 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000195 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002329 BTC.

CustomContractNetwork Coin Profile

CCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2014. CustomContractNetwork’s total supply is 890,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,620,841,876 coins. CustomContractNetwork’s official website is customcontract.network . The Reddit community for CustomContractNetwork is /r/ccntoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CustomContractNetwork’s official Twitter account is @CCNProject . The official message board for CustomContractNetwork is medium.com/@ccntoken

According to CryptoCompare, “CannaCoin runs on a decentralized blockchain platform similar to bitcoin allowing users to send money across the network within seconds. This decentralized network is free of any central authority and follows the core principles set forth by the bitcoin community. The block reward halves every year and difficulty retargets using the kimoto gravity well. The coin is scrypt, block time is 60 seconds, and the total supply is capped at 13.14 million. CannaCoin uses Peer2Peer technology where money can be transferred between two users without the need for a third party. This enables the user to process transactions for the fraction of the cost charged by banks or financial institutions. “

Buying and Selling CustomContractNetwork

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CustomContractNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CustomContractNetwork should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CustomContractNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

