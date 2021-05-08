cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Achieves $82.22 Million

cVault.finance (CURRENCY:CORE) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded up 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. cVault.finance has a total market cap of $82.22 million and approximately $139,090.00 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One cVault.finance coin can currently be bought for $8,221.81 or 0.14116574 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

cVault.finance Coin Profile

cVault.finance (CORE) is a coin. Its launch date was August 3rd, 2017. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @coremedia_info . cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance. “

cVault.finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

