CyberMiles (CMT) Trading 16.6% Lower Over Last Week

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded down 8.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. CyberMiles has a market capitalization of $21.43 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0268 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 16.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 31.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $336.90 or 0.00578452 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066868 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,641.83 or 0.98969140 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00046203 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00011872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00005156 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.91 or 0.00217906 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CyberMiles should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

