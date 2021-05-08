CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.32 Million

Analysts predict that CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) will announce $20.32 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CytomX Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.00 million and the lowest is $18.70 million. CytomX Therapeutics posted sales of $16.61 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CytomX Therapeutics will report full year sales of $94.99 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $129.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $85.56 million, with estimates ranging from $74.87 million to $104.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CytomX Therapeutics.

CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.03. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 58.13% and a negative return on equity of 94.20%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CytomX Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CytomX Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.94.

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $8.55 on Friday. CytomX Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.25 and a twelve month high of $15.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $555.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.18 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.72.

In other CytomX Therapeutics news, CEO Sean A. Mccarthy sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total value of $749,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,636.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,188,705 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,109,000 after buying an additional 1,383,526 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 19.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,768,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after acquiring an additional 451,485 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP raised its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 76.5% in the first quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 483,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,734,000 after purchasing an additional 209,338 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 1,863.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 362,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 344,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 354,643 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 31,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. The company's product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; BMS-986249, a CTLA-4 Probody therapeutic drug, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma; and BMS-986288, an anti-CTLA-4 Probody drug, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors.

