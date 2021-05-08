Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Atlantic Trust LLC

Atlantic Trust LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the quarter. Danaher accounts for 2.0% of Atlantic Trust LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Atlantic Trust LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hudock Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 526.3% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 119 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR opened at $258.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $155.61 and a 1 year high of $261.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.31. The firm has a market cap of $184.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.85. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $249.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Danaher from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.63.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 3,092 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total value of $790,902.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,937 shares in the company, valued at $7,913,375.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 17,169 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total value of $4,442,650.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,420 shares in the company, valued at $21,844,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,698 shares of company stock worth $6,808,687. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

