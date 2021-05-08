Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DANOY. AlphaValue lowered Danone to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Danone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

DANOY opened at $14.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.23. Danone has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $14.67.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.946 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.19%.

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

