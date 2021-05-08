DAOBet Price Down 4.8% Over Last Week (BET)

DAOBet (CURRENCY:BET) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. DAOBet has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $318.00 worth of DAOBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, DAOBet has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DAOBet coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,889.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,420.07 or 0.02411417 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $373.47 or 0.00634195 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.36 or 0.00068540 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002102 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003224 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000019 BTC.

DAOBet Coin Profile

BET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2013. DAOBet’s total supply is 167,270,821 coins. DAOBet’s official Twitter account is @Betacoin . The official website for DAOBet is daobet.org . The official message board for DAOBet is dao.casino/blog

DAOBet Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOBet directly using US dollars.

