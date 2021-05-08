DAOstack Market Cap Tops $13.22 Million (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $13.22 million and $19,200.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, DAOstack has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59,381.64 or 1.00574802 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.41 or 0.00048117 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $128.60 or 0.00217817 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000201 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001746 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004025 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official website is daostack.io . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

