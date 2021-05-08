Datamine (DAM) Price Up 16.8% Over Last Week

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded 8.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last week, Datamine has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. One Datamine coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00000514 BTC on popular exchanges. Datamine has a market capitalization of $1.63 million and approximately $152,798.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.80 or 0.00067540 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002910 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000067 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.87 or 0.00634494 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003176 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine is a coin. Its launch date was May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 5,389,139 coins. Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

