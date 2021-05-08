Dearborn Partners LLC Has $35.71 Million Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 614,125 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,151 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $35,711,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. New Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 151.4% during the first quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 543 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $2,039,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,377,674.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,665 shares of company stock worth $2,306,731. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $58.72 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $61.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $243.10 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were given a $0.6275 dividend. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.18%.

VZ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

