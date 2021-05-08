Deri Protocol (DERI) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $323,469.00

Deri Protocol (CURRENCY:DERI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Deri Protocol has a market cap of $8.64 million and $323,469.00 worth of Deri Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Deri Protocol has traded down 9% against the US dollar. One Deri Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000310 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Deri Protocol

Deri Protocol’s launch date was February 8th, 2021. Deri Protocol’s total supply is 412,282,436 coins and its circulating supply is 47,638,409 coins. Deri Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeriProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Deri Protocol is a decentralized protocol to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. Deri is a decentralized protocol for users to exchange risk exposures precisely and capital-efficiently. It is the DeFi way to trade derivatives: to hedge, to speculate, to arbitrage, all on-chain. This is achieved by liquidity pools playing the roles of counterparties for users. “

