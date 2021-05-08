DEXTools Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $604,754.00 (DEXT)

DEXTools (CURRENCY:DEXT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One DEXTools coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.57 or 0.00000972 BTC on exchanges. DEXTools has a market cap of $56.38 million and $604,754.00 worth of DEXTools was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, DEXTools has traded up 5.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

DEXTools Coin Profile

DEXTools is a coin. DEXTools’ total supply is 149,740,070 coins and its circulating supply is 98,234,988 coins. DEXTools’ official Twitter account is @DEXToolsApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEXTools’ official website is www.dextools.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DEXTools is an Assistant App for Traders, which includes multiple tools to improve the users' trading. Powered by blockchain, The DEXT token is necessary to be able to subscribe to the application. “

DEXTools Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEXTools directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEXTools should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEXTools using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

