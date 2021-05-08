DFI.Money Trading 0.3% Lower Over Last Week (YFII)

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Over the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $100.38 million and $76.52 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DFI.Money coin can now be bought for about $2,600.71 or 0.04413713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

DFI.Money Profile

DFI.Money (YFII) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii . The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/#

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

