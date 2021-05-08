DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.81.

Several analysts have issued reports on DHT shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities started coverage on DHT in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright started coverage on DHT in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. DNB Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price objective on shares of DHT in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered DHT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

DHT stock opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.90 and a beta of -0.08. DHT has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.05). DHT had a net margin of 42.24% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The business had revenue of $77.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DHT will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of DHT by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,398,070 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $37,940,000 after purchasing an additional 238,683 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in DHT by 179.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 161,009 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 103,293 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP acquired a new stake in DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $2,392,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in DHT by 104.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 425,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 217,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in DHT by 11.9% during the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 311,060 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 32,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

