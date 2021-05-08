DigitalNote (XDN) Market Capitalization Reaches $34.58 Million

DigitalNote (CURRENCY:XDN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One DigitalNote coin can now be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DigitalNote has traded up 22.7% against the dollar. DigitalNote has a market capitalization of $34.58 million and approximately $448,434.00 worth of DigitalNote was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $466.57 or 0.00792537 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

DigitalNote Profile

DigitalNote (CRYPTO:XDN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 30th, 2014. DigitalNote’s total supply is 5,040,501,241 coins and its circulating supply is 4,893,485,002 coins. The Reddit community for DigitalNote is /r/digitalNote and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DigitalNote’s official website is www.digitalnote.biz . DigitalNote’s official Twitter account is @DigitalNote_XDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DigitalNote is a decentralized Proof-of-Work (bmw512)/Proof-of-Stake(echo512) hybrid blockchain with near-instant untraceable transactions and encrypted messaging features at its core. The network is resistant to 51% attacks via its VRX v3.0 technology and it is mobile-ready with lightweight wallet functionality. A masternode network enhances untraceability and provides an incentive for users to secure the network, whilst enabling instant private transactions and P2P messaging that are impossible to trace or censor. Miners and stakers are encouraged to participate via network fee payouts, resulting in consistent block generation and ensuring a lightning-fast network overall. DigitalNote was originally released as “duckNote” by an anonymous individual or group of individuals under the pseudonym “dNote” in 2014. Over the years more advancements were added to the protocol, with each major upgrade rebranding the name of the protocol (first “DarkNote” and then ultimately “DigitalNote”). Much like Bitcoin's “Satoshi Nakamoto”, the original founder(s) vanished in 2017 leaving the open-source code to be progressed by a community team who have since continued development. “

DigitalNote Coin Trading

