Digiwage Price Tops $0.0026 (WAGE)

Digiwage (CURRENCY:WAGE) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Digiwage has a market cap of $121,909.98 and $29.00 worth of Digiwage was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digiwage coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Digiwage has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Digiwage Profile

Digiwage (WAGE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Digiwage’s total supply is 55,062,329 coins and its circulating supply is 47,062,308 coins. The Reddit community for Digiwage is /r/Digiwage and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Digiwage’s official website is coin.digiwage.org. Digiwage’s official Twitter account is @digiwage and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digiwage is a POS Masternode cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. Digiwage team aims to create a decentralized workplace hub for developers, entrepreneurs, block-chain enthusiasts, startups and resources where each of them find solutions corresponding to their current projects or kick start new projects. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Digiwage

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digiwage directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digiwage should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digiwage using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

