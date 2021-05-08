Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $1.49 Million in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 47,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,488,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.07% of Revolve Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,416,000 after purchasing an additional 73,236 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,044,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,551,000 after buying an additional 314,500 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 924,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,815,000 after buying an additional 403,434 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,936,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 82.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 737,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,979,000 after buying an additional 333,259 shares during the last quarter. 32.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Revolve Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

RVLV opened at $58.15 on Friday. Revolve Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $59.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.17. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The business had revenue of $178.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. Revolve Group’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total transaction of $214,124.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

