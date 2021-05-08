Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Purchases New Stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 125,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,352,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.24% of CrossFirst Bankshares at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in CrossFirst Bankshares by 343.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CFB opened at $14.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $769.01 million, a PE ratio of 212.57 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.66 and a twelve month high of $15.67.

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $45.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.34 million. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CFB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $12.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other CrossFirst Bankshares news, Vice Chairman George F. Jones, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total value of $277,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,897 shares in the company, valued at $649,523.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jana Merfen bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock worth $337,900 over the last ninety days. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

