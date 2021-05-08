Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 357,408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 39,436 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 4.25% of Data I/O worth $1,473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Data I/O during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $968,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Data I/O by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 701,443 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,372 shares in the last quarter. 38.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Anthony Ambrose sold 26,911 shares of Data I/O stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.56, for a total value of $149,625.16. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:DAIO opened at $5.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.83. Data I/O Co. has a 1-year low of $2.71 and a 1-year high of $6.10.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. Data I/O had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

