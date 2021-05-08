Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio raised its stake in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 905.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,053 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Discovery were worth $1,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCK. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 74.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Discovery by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in Discovery by 76.7% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Discovery alerts:

In related news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DISCK shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discovery from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Discovery from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Discovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $32.62 on Friday. Discovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.80 and a 1-year high of $66.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.49 and a 200-day moving average of $33.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.52.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

About Discovery

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.