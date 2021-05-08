Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 218,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,786 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Diversified Healthcare Trust worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $13,066,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,323,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,410 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $5,765,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,418,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,844,000 after acquiring an additional 786,400 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $2,640,000. 74.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Diversified Healthcare Trust from $4.75 to $5.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Diversified Healthcare Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

NASDAQ DHC opened at $3.95 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $939.97 million, a PE ratio of -5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.37.

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.12). Diversified Healthcare Trust had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. Research analysts expect that Diversified Healthcare Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.05%.

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

