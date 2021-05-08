DMScript One Day Trading Volume Hits $1.04 Million (DMST)

DMScript (CURRENCY:DMST) traded 33.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. DMScript has a market cap of $9.43 million and $1.04 million worth of DMScript was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DMScript coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000269 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DMScript has traded 4.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00066490 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.87 or 0.00249558 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 302.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00003727 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $690.42 or 0.01181208 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00031313 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $432.36 or 0.00739714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,570.07 or 1.00205444 BTC.

DMScript Coin Profile

DMScript’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. DMScript’s official website is dmscript.com . DMScript’s official Twitter account is @DMScript and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DMScript

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMScript directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMScript should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DMScript using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

