Dock (DOCK) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. Dock has a market capitalization of $78.31 million and approximately $9.51 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dock has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Dock alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.71 or 0.00075942 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

About Dock

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,389,250 coins and its circulating supply is 686,664,903 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.