Doctors Coin (DRS) Reaches Market Cap of $177.21 Million

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Doctors Coin has a total market capitalization of $177.21 million and $3.62 million worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Doctors Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00001324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.95 or 0.00066868 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00005427 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000032 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00004182 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000290 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000088 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (CRYPTO:DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

