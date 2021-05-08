DODO (DODO) Price Hits $3.54 on Top Exchanges

DODO (CURRENCY:DODO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, DODO has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One DODO coin can currently be bought for $3.54 or 0.00006093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DODO has a market cap of $391.52 million and approximately $38.42 million worth of DODO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

DODO Coin Profile

DODO is a coin. It was first traded on September 29th, 2020. DODO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 110,551,965 coins. The Reddit community for DODO is https://reddit.com/r/DodoEx . DODO’s official website is dodoex.io . DODO’s official Twitter account is @BreederDodo and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DODO is an on-chain liquidity provider, which leverages the Proactive Market Maker algorithm (PMM) to provide pure on-chain and contract-fillable liquidity for everyone. DODO accepts liquidity providers’ assets. It gathers funds near market prices to provide sufficient liquidity. In order to minimize counterparty risks for LPs, DODO dynamically adjusts market prices to encourage arbitrageurs to step in and stabilize LPs' portfolios. “

DODO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DODO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DODO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DODO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

