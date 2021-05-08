DomRaider Price Tops $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (DRT)

DomRaider (CURRENCY:DRT) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 8th. DomRaider has a market capitalization of $5.82 million and approximately $2,327.00 worth of DomRaider was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DomRaider has traded 64.2% higher against the US dollar. One DomRaider coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00081518 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00020811 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.45 or 0.00802559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.35 or 0.00104225 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,620.97 or 0.09548510 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00044940 BTC.

DomRaider Coin Profile

DRT is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2017. DomRaider’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 591,500,000 coins. DomRaider’s official website is token.domraider.com . The Reddit community for DomRaider is /r/DomRaider and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DomRaider’s official Twitter account is @domraider and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DomRaider network is an open-source blockchain dedicated to the decentralization of auctions in real time. It will be transparent, adaptable and inter-operable, without compromising on speed. Live auctioneers, escrow, appraisal experts, delivery services and online auctions providers will all be able to join the network, provide their services and add value to the blockchain. “

DomRaider Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DomRaider directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DomRaider should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DomRaider using one of the exchanges listed above.

