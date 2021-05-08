Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) Posts Earnings Results

Dorel Industries (OTCMKTS:DIIBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dorel Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 2.40%.

Shares of Dorel Industries stock traded up $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $331.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 2.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Dorel Industries has a one year low of $1.75 and a one year high of $12.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.13.

Separately, TD Securities raised Dorel Industries to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

Dorel Industries Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, and distributes home products, juvenile products, and bicycles worldwide. The company's Dorel Home segment engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of ready-to assemble furniture and home furnishings, including metal folding furniture, futons, children's furniture, step stool, hand trucks, ladders, outdoor furniture, and other imported furniture products.

