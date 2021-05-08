DuckDaoDime Market Cap Reaches $43.00 Million (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 10.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. During the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded down 17.7% against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $41.50 or 0.00070296 BTC on popular exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $43.00 million and approximately $680,938.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00066783 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.43 or 0.00251392 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 406.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $677.48 or 0.01147453 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00032092 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.53 or 0.00732571 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,913.85 or 0.99782494 BTC.

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,495,465 coins and its circulating supply is 1,036,104 coins. The official website for DuckDaoDime is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

