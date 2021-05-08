DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is €40.01 ($47.07).

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €39.00 ($45.88) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Pareto Securities set a €35.00 ($41.18) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

ETR DWS opened at €36.64 ($43.11) on Friday. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a 1 year high of €38.84 ($45.69). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 15.56 and a quick ratio of 15.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €37.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €35.03.

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

