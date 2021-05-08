Dynamite 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $117,610.00 (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 20.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Dynamite coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $268,686.33 and $117,610.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Dynamite has traded 11.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Dynamite

Dynamite (DYNMT) is a coin. Dynamite’s total supply is 790,044 coins and its circulating supply is 369,207 coins. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com . Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “DYNMT is an open-source, community-based and focused social experiment. Participation in this experiment does not provide an offer of ordinary shares of any asset, and token holders are not entitled to or promise d any dividend / financial reward. The tokens are not designed to create securities under any jurisdiction. The world's first feature of Dynamite token is that 2% is burned forever with every transfer. The Dynamite Token project is intended as an academic study. All data from this experiment will be presented to the public via reports. “

Dynamite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

