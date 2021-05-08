Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Dyne Therapeutics stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,784. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $32.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.75. The company has a quick ratio of 81.20, a current ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

