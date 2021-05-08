e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for e.l.f. Beauty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. e.l.f. Beauty reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty will report full-year earnings of $0.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.65. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow e.l.f. Beauty.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $88.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.79 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 3.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Truist lifted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. e.l.f. Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.90.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $365,367.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 165,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,374.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 43,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $1,006,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 504,373 shares of company stock valued at $14,114,151. 15.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at $882,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,824,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $474,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $470,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 911,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,963,000 after buying an additional 133,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELF stock traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.13. 417,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 825,742. e.l.f. Beauty has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.59 and a beta of 2.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.49.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. and W3LL PEOPLE brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products, as well as kits and tools. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

