easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th.

ESYJY stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

