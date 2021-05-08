easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, HSBC restated a “hold” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, April 19th.

ESYJY stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.62. easyJet has a 1 year low of $5.67 and a 1 year high of $15.74.

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircrafts, as well as in tour operations; develops building projects; and provides financing services. As of September 30, 2020, the company operated 981 routes and a fleet of 342 aircrafts.

