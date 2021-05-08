Edgeware (EDG) One Day Volume Tops $789,668.00

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Edgeware coin can now be bought for about $0.0214 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Edgeware has a total market cap of $117.40 million and $789,668.00 worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 27.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Edgeware alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

Edgeware (CRYPTO:EDG) is a coin. Its launch date was December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,114,110,649 coins and its circulating supply is 5,487,782,836 coins. The official message board for Edgeware is commonwealth.im/edgeware . The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeware and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.