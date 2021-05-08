Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Down 1.8% Over Last Week

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for about $0.46 or 0.00000778 BTC on popular exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $101.56 million and $57,898.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,634,700 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

