Electric Vehicle Zone Trading 0.3% Lower This Week (EVZ)

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0812 or 0.00000139 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $35.95 million and approximately $636,424.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.35 or 0.00246132 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 259.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00003700 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $666.34 or 0.01144089 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.28 or 0.00733621 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,097.11 or 0.99750842 BTC.

Electric Vehicle Zone Profile

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official message board for Electric Vehicle Zone is blog.naver.com/zin_life . The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

