Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESI. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Element Solutions by 3,164.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,861,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,733,000 after buying an additional 2,773,773 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,874,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,824,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,552,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,527,000. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ESI opened at $23.24 on Friday. Element Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $23.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.78 and a 200 day moving average of $17.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.86.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $505.26 million. Element Solutions had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Element Solutions will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.73%.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

